THE Ogun State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has organised a three-day stepdown programme on Covid-19 awareness across the state.

The programme, according to the State Chairman of the Union, Comrade Hammed Ademola, was aimed at creating continuous awareness about the existence of COVID-19 and the need for people to stay safe.

Ademola emphasised the need for people to remain vigilant about the pandemic.

He noted that the programme, with the theme “COVID-19 testing and vaccination sensitisation campaign” is about sensitisation and continuous education to the citizens for them to know that COVID-19 is not yet out of the system.

According to Comrade Ademola, some selected labour leaders were empowered with funds from sponsors in ensuring that the sensitisation cuts across the state.

He said “Funds have been released to the selected labour leaders who have been saddled with the responsibility of sensitising and educating the populace the scheme have been doing wonderfully well in Ogun State by reaching out to all the nooks and crannies of the state to educate and sensitised the people.

“I will advise those who are still doubting that COVID-19 is not yet out of the country. Whenever they see this medical team coming up to educate them, they should give them an audience and follow whatever instructions they’re telling them.”

Also, the State Coordinator, NLC COVID -19 step down programme, Abiodun Philips, explained that the disruptions caused by the pandemic in places of work and in the society, necessitated mobilisation for testing and vaccination for every resident of the state against the pandemic.

Abiodun said “It was in light of this development that the NLC sought the support of the Global Fund to undertake the project, “Social Mobilization for Covid-19 Testing and Vaccination in the Workplace” to complement the efforts of the government on public health management in Nigeria. The project is being supervised by the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA).

“The focus of the project is for the NLC to engage in massive mobilization and sensitization of the workers and their employers to embrace testing for and vaccination against Covid-19. This is because the workplace provides access to workers in their large numbers and can be used to provide them with information on the pandemic,” he added.