Nigerians have taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to react to the cult clash that claimed many lives in Shagamu, Ogun State.

The ongoing cuIt clash has left many youths dead, some butchered, and many wounded within the last 48 hours.

Deji Adesogan, popularly known as Uncle Deji, broke the news on his X handle.

“Cult Clash In Sagamu, Ogun State Leaves 25 Youths Dead. Some Butchered

25 Killed within 48hours over Cultism

Images are too gory!!! Damn.”

With many blaming the government for not creating enough job opportunities, while some blame the founder of cultism in Nigeria, Prof Wole Shoyinka.

An America-based X user Didynne has expressed her disappointment in the Professor for his involvement of bringing cult to Nigeria and vowed that her children will hear of it.

She said ” Wole Soyinka introduced cultism, gangsterism, and fascism in Nigeria as a young lad. He lives it through to his old age. Today he still witnesses the fruits of his labour.

Over 25 souls wasted in Sagamu Ogun state. His own State of Origin.”

Wole Soyinka introduced cultism, gangsterism, and fascism in Nigeria as a young lad. He lives it through to his old age. Today he still witnesses the fruits of his labour.

Ugowilson said “A bigot and an expired professor Wole Soyinka brought cultists activities to Nigeria that has taken lives of many Nigerians”

X user Cfc Ajala expressed his disappointment in the act and said ” Cult fight in 2023. I thought we Nigerians all agreed to make money this year.”





Steven ocj “Them that joined cult for protection are horribly butchered to death now and we that didn’t join cult are still alive and safe. Na wa ooooo”

Another user kiwait_magix said “It’s sad that our youths are going this way, giving them a working country would have diverted this menace.

No Jobs

Hike in cost of living

Hike in Educational fees.

Hike in taxes

Increase in thuggery and criminality

Late payment of salaries.

An idle mind is the devil’s workshop.