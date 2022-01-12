Ogun: New Obaship law will not erode culture, tradition ― Commissioner

The Ogun State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon Afolabi Afuape, has said that the new Obaship law in the state would not erode culture and tradition.

He disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Abeokuta, on Tuesday, that the law signed by Governor Dapo Abiodun, was meant to correct some anomalies that are not in tune with time.

He explained that the law provided an approved method for the selection, appointment and recognition of Obas and Chiefs in Ogun State and other related matters.

The commissioner maintained that the law does not in any way stop traditional rites activities from being performed when a monarch is to be installed or passed on

He said the law only sought opportunity for family members to have a say in the way the body of any monarch would be buried as they so desired.

“The corpse belongs to the family even after traditional burial rites have been done, our customs and traditions cannot be pushed aside. But at the same time, every citizen including an Oba has fundamental human rights granted under Nigeria Constitution and no other law supersedes the Federal Republic of Nigeria Constitution,” Afuape submitted.

He said the bill emanated from the traditional council, which was later passed to the State House of Assembly, where public hearing involving stakeholders, including representative of League of Imams and Alfas, traditional worshipers’ group, Christian Association of Nigerian and others were held.

The commissioner added, “The bill goes beyond burial rites, but also addressed selection and recognition of monarchs and chiefs in the State, before a Baale can be upgraded to coronet Oba, he must have spent 15 years on the throne with visible developmental strides, while the monarch should have spent 10 years before they could be upgraded to part II traditional stool.”

The Commissioner noted that the bill would ease the task and assist the Ministry in coordinating chieftaincy processes in the State.