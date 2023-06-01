The League of Imams and Alfas, Ogun State chapter is set to sustain its partnership with Prince Dapo Abiodun-led state government as part of efforts to engender good governance in the state.

Disclosing this in a statement issued by the Secretary-General, Shaykh Tajudeen Adewunmi, on Thursday, the President of the league, Shaykh Sikirullahi Babalola, said the league will soon present its position paper to the governor.

Babalola declared that the governor’s records of quality service to the people during his first term in office made the people vote for him for a second term.

“Your records of quality service to the people of Ogun State during the first term in office ultimately gave the people the confidence to entrust you with the future of the state once again.

“In the days ahead, we shall present our thoughts on critical areas that require more focus to engender good governance, as we resolve to sustain our partnership with Your Excellency in moving our dear State forward.

“May Almighty Allah give you the required wisdom, knowledge and the wherewithal to fulfil the aspirations and needs of the people of Ogun State in a bid to take the State to a greater height among the comity of states in Nigeria,” the statement read in part.

