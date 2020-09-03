Ogun mulls broadcast academy to enhance professionalism

The Ogun State government says it is set to commence a broadcast academy in order to enhance professionalism in news gathering and reportage, as well as to promote practical teaching and learning for aspiring students of journalism.

The special adviser to the governor on technical education, Professor Joseph Odemuyiwa, made this known during a facility assessment tour of Ogun State Television (OGTV) station in Abeokuta recently.

Odemuyiwa explained that the academy would focus on equipping student journalists and broadcasters with comprehensive hands-on training to expand their knowledge.

He revealed that the old facility at OGTV had been certified for usage of the academy, which would award diploma certificate to students after thorough training.

Speaking earlier, the general manager, OGTV, Mr. Festus Kehinde, who applauded the Dapo Abiodun administration for keying into the concept and helping to actualise the dream explained that the management of the station conceived the idea of a broadcast academy to effectively utilize its old facility provided by the late Olabisi Onabanjo.

Kehinde stated that the academy would train journalists on courses like Presentation, Pronunciation and Diction, Camera Handling, Editing, Studio Management, among others.

The permanent secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mrs. Abosede Ogunleye, said the secondary school curriculum would accommodate broadcasting as a subject in order to prepare interested students of journalism at their early stage.

In his address, the national president, Freelance and Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria (FIBAN), Mr. Desmond Nwachukwu, hinted that “the academy will be 70 per cent practical and 30 per cent theory, to fight the challenge of the industry becoming an all-commercial affair, where everyone desires to sit behind the camera without proper training.”

