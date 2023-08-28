The Olu of Imasayi -Yewa, Oba Lukman Kuoye, has appealed to the federal government to engage traditional rulers in obtaining accurate data of Nigerians.

He said this during a media engagement on Sunday, as part of activities to mark his second year coronation anniversary held at his palace, Imasayi-Yewa, Yewa-North Local government area of Ogun State.

Oba Kuoye said traditional rulers are much closer to the people, hence the need for government(s) to give them roles to play.

He commended the Honourable Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu, for disclosing that her ministry would involve traditional rulers in sharing palliatives.

He noted that the process of giving constitutional power to traditional rulers was rejected during the 9th Assembly.

“If we are fully involved, we know our people and they know us, if they want to get accurate data, we are in a better position to monitor the process.

“Our traditional institutions are not given any role in the scheme of things in the country. Government will install us and will not tell us what to do.

“When I heard the Minister, Betta Edu, that they will liaise with traditional institutions in the distribution of palliatives, I pray God gives her the grace to do it and I must commend her on this.

“During the 9th Assembly, when they were amending the Constitution, the issue of roles for traditional rulers was jettisoned due by some powers. They know that if traditional rulers are empowered, it will affect them because we will not allow them to rubbish us,” the monarch added.

While commending the state government led by Prince Dapo Abiodun for the recent road commission in his domain, Oba Kuoye, appealed to the governor to commence and complete the second phase of the project.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE