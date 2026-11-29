The newly crowned Alaperu of Iperu Remo, Oba Taiwo Adenaike Ogunbona (Fibigbuwa IV), has pledged to provide purposeful, inclusive, and people-oriented traditional leadership.

Oba Ogunbona made the pledge on Saturday during his acceptance speech at the grand finale of the 40th Akesan Day celebration, which also featured his coronation and the official opening of the Akesan Mini Stadium in Iperu Remo, Ogun.

The monarch, who described himself as the traditional ruler of all Iperu people irrespective of family background, quarter, political affiliation, religious belief or social standing, called on residents to embrace reconciliation, unity and collective responsibility for the development of the kingdom.

He urged the people of Oke-Iperu, Amororo, Apena and other parts of the community to put aside their differences and work together towards a common future.

According to him, his reign would be guided by the principles of custodianship of tradition, justice and equity, peace and unity, as well as progress and prosperity.

He said: “My ascension to the throne of our forefathers is not a personal triumph but a sacred responsibility and a call to service.

“I am the Alaperu of all Iperu people, irrespective of family background, quarter, political affiliation, religious belief, or social standing. Our differences must never be greater than our love for our kingdom.

“I pledge to provide purposeful, inclusive and people-oriented traditional leadership guided by the principles of custodianship of tradition, justice and equity, peace and unity, and progress and prosperity.”

In his goodwill speech, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has pledged his commitment to traditional institutions and the development of communities across the state.

Speaking at the coronation ceremony, the governor described the monarch’s emergence as a privilege and a significant moment for the people of Iperu.

He congratulated the traditional ruler, expressing confidence in his leadership and praying for divine wisdom, strength, and guidance as he begins his reign.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Occasion, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, assured his support for the development of Iperu Akesan-Land.

Adeola said the emergence of the monarch would usher in a new era of progress and development, not only for Iperu but also for Ogun.

Also speaking, Chairman of the 40th Akesan Day Planning Committee, Prince Stephen Oluwole Adekalu, described the celebration as a defining moment in the history of Iperu Remo, noting that the convergence of the cultural festival, coronation and stadium opening represented the community’s heritage, traditional continuity and commitment to development.

Adekalu also acknowledged the presence of traditional rulers and other dignitaries, describing their contributions to the preservation of cultural values, peace and traditional institutions as invaluable.

The celebration, which attracted traditional rulers, government officials, community leaders, indigenes and other dignitaries, marked a new chapter in the traditional leadership of Iperu Remo.

Earlier, the Asoju Oba of Iperu and Chairman of the Alaperu Coronation Planning Committee, Otunba Olakole Olatunji, described the occasion as a historic gathering that brought together three important milestones in the community’s development.

He expressed appreciation to Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for his financial and moral support towards the successful organisation of the celebration.

Olatunji also acknowledged the contributions of the Iperu Akesan Development Association, the 40th Akesan Day Planning Committee, the Akesan Stadium Committee, sponsors, community stakeholders and indigenes at home and abroad.

He urged residents to sustain their support for the new monarch and work collectively for the peace and development of Iperu Remo.

In his remarks, the Executive Chairman of Ikenne Local Government, Hon. Asimi Jamiu Mohammed, commended Governor Abiodun for approving the appointment of the new Alaperu, describing the transition as peaceful and rancour-free.

He also appreciated the governor for his administration’s developmental interventions in the local government, particularly in road infrastructure, education, healthcare and security.

Mohammed assured the governor of the continued support of Ikenne Local Government, adding that the council would work with the Alaperu-in-Council on security, sanitation, youth empowerment, market development and cultural preservation.

Congratulating the new monarch, he urged sons and daughters of Iperu at home and in the diaspora to rally behind the throne and contribute to the advancement of the community.

Also speaking, Chairman of the 40th Akesan Day Planning Committee, Prince Stephen Oluwole Adekalu, described the celebration as a defining moment in the history of Iperu Remo, noting that the convergence of the cultural festival, coronation and stadium opening represented the community’s heritage, traditional continuity and commitment to development.

He expressed gratitude to Governor Abiodun for honouring the occasion and supporting initiatives aimed at promoting cultural heritage, infrastructure and grassroots development.

Adekalu also acknowledged the presence of traditional rulers and other dignitaries, describing their contributions to the preservation of cultural values, peace, and traditional institutions as invaluable.

The celebration, which attracted traditional rulers, government officials, community leaders, indigenes, and other dignitaries, marked a new chapter in the traditional leadership of Iperu Remo.