Ogun monarch appeals to govt on acquired land

The Olowo of Owo in Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State, Oba Adesegun Alao, has appealed to the state government to incorporate his subjects into its plans concerning the acres of land acquired in the area.

Oba Alao clarified that the acquisition of the land predates his ascension to the throne, thereby dismissing insinuations that he colluded with the government to deny his people their rights.

According to him, “The land was acquired by the government before my ascension to the throne of my forbears.

“It is wrong for the people to have the impression that I aligned with the government to deprive them of their rights.

“My responsibility is to defend the rights of my subjects not to add to their burdens.

“Meanwhile, since the acquisition would be of benefits to the area as assured by the government, the only thing we are praying for is for the government to include us in its plan.

“Whatever project the land is going to be used for, our people should be the topmost priority.

“We are agrarian communities. We need access road and other facilities. We are hoping that with this project, our area will be opened up for businesses.”

The monarch stressed that the development would only be meaningful if the host communities were considered and directly involved in the execution and eventual benefits of the project.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE