Crime & Court

Ogun: Man bags 18 months in prison for gambling with employer’s N1m

Femi Akinyemi
Man sentenced in Ogun, Court jails Kwara tailor for impersonating, defrauding EFCC officer

A 24-year-old Point of Sales (POS) attendant, Yusuf Olamilekan, on Monday, was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment for stealing and gambling with N1 million belonging to his employer.

In her judgement, the Magistrate, Mrs O.O. Fadairo of the An Ota Magistrates ‘Court in Ogun, sentenced the man to 18 months imprisonment with an option of fine of N60, 000.

ALSO READ: Court jails Kwara tailor for impersonating, defrauding EFCC investigating officer

Fadairo said that the convict should also restitute N1 million to the complainant, Emeka and Jane Company.

She added that the Prosecution Counsel had proven beyond reasonable doubt that the convict was guilty of the charge preferred against him.

Olamilekan, whose address was not provided, had earlier pleaded not guilty to the charge of stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 7, at 6 p.m., at Sango-Ota.

Adaraloye said that the defendant unlawfully withdrew N1 million from his employer’s account, Emeka and Jane Company, without consent, to play a game of chance.

He said that the now convict subsequently lost the money, adding that the offence contravened Section 383 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

(NAN)

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article arrest doctor treating terrorists, mass wedding banditry, Road accident claims 10 lives Troops kill 80 bandits, Police rescue eight kidnap victims, Police rescue seven kidnap victims in Katsina, Insecurity, Fresh bandit attacks in Katsina leave 10 dead, dozens injured, abducted Fresh bandit attacks in Katsina leave 10 dead, dozens injured, abducted
Next Article Farmers laud Gov Uba Sani for increasing agric budget from N1bn to N74 bn, Sani head of service, state-owned varsities fees, Group lauds Kaduna govt for clearing N6.9bn pension arrears, Kaduna govt to convene education summit, Gov Uba Sani lauds DSS for arresting 54 bandits, gunrunners in Kaduna, Kaduna new bank accounts,Governance: My concern is equal development, not politics of ethnicity, religion – Gov Uba Sani Governance: My concern is equal development, not politics of ethnicity, religion — Gov Uba Sani

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×