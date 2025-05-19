Ogun: Man bags 18 months in prison for gambling with employer’s N1m

A 24-year-old Point of Sales (POS) attendant, Yusuf Olamilekan, on Monday, was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment for stealing and gambling with N1 million belonging to his employer.

In her judgement, the Magistrate, Mrs O.O. Fadairo of the An Ota Magistrates ‘Court in Ogun, sentenced the man to 18 months imprisonment with an option of fine of N60, 000.

Fadairo said that the convict should also restitute N1 million to the complainant, Emeka and Jane Company.

She added that the Prosecution Counsel had proven beyond reasonable doubt that the convict was guilty of the charge preferred against him.

Olamilekan, whose address was not provided, had earlier pleaded not guilty to the charge of stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 7, at 6 p.m., at Sango-Ota.

Adaraloye said that the defendant unlawfully withdrew N1 million from his employer’s account, Emeka and Jane Company, without consent, to play a game of chance.

He said that the now convict subsequently lost the money, adding that the offence contravened Section 383 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

(NAN)

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

