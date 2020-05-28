Ogun makes history with virtual Children’s Day celebration

The wife of Ogun State governor, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, on May 27, made history as the only first lady to host virtual Children’s Day celebration in Nigeria.

The event, created by Integrity Campaign Club and supported by Mobile Classroom App, was moderated by an On-Air Personality and convener of the group, Dare Adedotun.

While charging the participants to uphold moral and ethical principles and embrace personal hygiene, Mrs Abiodun also advised the children to see the pandemic as a way to study harder and learn through technology in order to excel.

She also assured the children that as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic is curtailed and contained, she would celebrate them in grand style.

Mrs Abiodun promised to give gifts to all the children, especially those who participated in different activities such as quiz, discussion, musical presentation, talent show, and games.

Earlier, the state governor’s speech for this year’s celebration was read by Daniella Kolade.

Also, the Special Adviser to the Ogun State Governor on Primary, Secondary and Technical Education, Mrs Ronke Soyombo, alongside the Permanent Secretary in the ministry affirmed the commitment of the Dapo Abiodun-led administration to qualitative education.

Also online were the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Honourable Funmilayo Efuwape; Special Adviser/MD of OPIC, Architect Fari Arole; Communication Specialist with UNICEF in Abuja, Mr Geoffrey Njoku; Honourable Adijat Oladapo-Adeleye and Mrs Osota, who represented Ogun State government functionaries, among others.

The event also attracted Ogun State indigenes in Cape Verde Island, Brazil, and UAE, the UK who linked up with over 100 children from the 20 local governments of the state.

