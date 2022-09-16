Ogun LGSC boss emphasises on management of councils’ funds

Towards ensuring an efficient service delivery at the grassroots, the chairman of Ogun State Local Government Service Commission, Mrs Olivia Onabanjo, has said that financial prudence, transparency and accountability in the management of the councils’ funds cannot be underrated.

Onabanjo stated this during a visit to Yewa North Local Government Area secretariat in Ayetoro, noting that revenue generation into government coffers was essential to enable the present administration implement more capital projects.

She charged workers of the local government not to relent in the discharge of their duties, adding that the government would continue to put their welfare in the front burner.

Earlier in his welcome address, Head of Local Government Administration (HOLGA) in Yewa North, Alhaji Ayo Lemose appreciated the present administration for prompt payment of staff salaries and other emoluments, pledging the staff’s commitment to the “Building our Future Together” agenda of the government.

Responding, through a release signed by the council’s Zonal Information Officer, Mr Lateef Akintade, the chairman of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Comrade Olude Solomon applauded Onabanjo for the visit and solicited more welfare package for members.

