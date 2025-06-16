Ogun LG distributes cash crops seedlings to farmers

Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State has launched the distribution of 11,000 free cash crops seedlings to farmers in the area comprising over 6,000 cashew, 3,000 cocoa and 2000 palm seedlings as part of government’s initiative to boost food production for local consumption and export.

The state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, during the flag-off ceremony of the distribution, at Adokun Royal Hotel Field, Igan-Okoto, Yewa North, Ogun State, said the initiative was geared towards attaining self-sufficiency in food production

Governor Abiodun, who was represented by the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Bolu Owotomo, said government would not relent in supporting farmers, to boost food production.

Abiodun, in a release signed by the council’s Zonal Information Officer, Lateef Akintunde stressed the importance of traditional farmers in food production, noting that they constitute a large percentage of the country’s food output.

“The state government is committed to supporting farmers to enhance food production and self-sufficiency as government will provide support in land clearing and distribute 60,000 cash crops in next year’s planting season, in conjunction with the local government,” the governor said.

Earlier, chairman of the council, Dr Olusola Akinbode expressed gratitude to the state government for its contributions to agriculture and food security in the state, adding that the programme was aimed at supporting small- scale farmers at the grassroots and ensure that each household in Yewa North plants at least 20 stands of cash crop trees for their sustainability.

In their separate comments, former Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon Suraj Adekunbi, the Iyaloja-General of Ogun State, Alhaja Yemisi Abass, Pa Olu Agemo, Alhaji Bisiriyu Popoola and the Otunba of Igan-Okoto, Alhaji Sharadeen Adeleye, described the gesture as unprecedented, praising Governors Abiodun’s efforts to boost the agricultural sector.

They also commended the governor for commencing the rehabilitation of second phase of Imasai-Igan-Okoto-Ayetoro road and appealed for its completion.

Beneficiaries of the programme, Mr Femi Deyinola and Mrs Oluwabunmi Binuyo expressed appreciation to the state and local government, promising to utilise the crops to achieve food sufficiency in the council and beyond.

The programme featured expert sessions on farming, security and health with contributions from the Ogun State Agricultural Development Programme (OGADEP), Supervisor, Mr Nurudeen Sanusi, the Health Officer, Yewa North, Dr Smith Ogunsanya and Divisional Police Officer, Ayetoro.

