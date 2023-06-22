A lawmaker representing Ogun Waterside State Constituency in the Ogun State House Of Assembly, Honourable Lawal Samusideen Adekunle has offered free rides for residents of Ogun Waterside Local Government ahead of the Eid-El-Kabir celebration holding on Wednesday.

Disclosing this via a banner on Friday, Honourable Samusideen Adekunle explained that the loading points for the free ride will take off from two points.

According to Honourable Samusideen Adekunle, “The free ride is for residents of Ogun Waterside Local Government Area.

“The first loading point will be at the Waterside Motor Park of the Lagos garage, in Ijebu-Ode.

“The second loading point will be at the Waterside park in Oke-Owa, also in Ijebu-Ode town.

“All the buses will be leaving Ijebu-Ode for Ogun Waterside on Tuesday, the day before the Eid-El-Kabir celebration.”