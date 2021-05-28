Ogun launches Sexual Assault Referral Centre

The Ogun State government has launched the state’s Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC), built with the support of United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

Wife of the Ogun State governor, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, who commissioned the Centre located within the premises of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu, said the initiative focused on providing quality and affordable health care to the people of the state with the hope of increasing the life expectancy of women and girls.

She described sexual and gender-based violence as not only a human right violation, but also a public health issue affecting all socio-economic and cultural groups in the society.

She listed the common forms of sexual and gender based violence experienced by women and girls in Nigeria to include, sexual harassment, rape, physical violence, harmful traditional practices, emotional and psychological violence and socioeconomic violence, adding that exposure to these forms of violence leads to serious health consequences like sexual and reproductive health problems, physical injuries and death.

She also informed that the state-of-the-art Sexual Assault Referral Centre, jointly provided by the UNFPA and the state government, would provide services which include medical examination and treatment, psychological support and counselling services, legal support and referral to other agencies for further support to make the centre a place where survivors feel safe, protected and confident to tell their stories.

Mrs Abiodun appreciated UNFPA and other development partners for their continued support for the state, particularly in the health sector, assuring them of government’s collaboration at all times.

