Ogun ICT Polytechnic orders students to go home over incessant cases of rape, robbery

Worried by the prevailing insecurity situation at the Gateway (ICT) Polytechnic, Saapade, Ogun State, the authorities of the institution have ordered students to go home till further notice.

An internal memo dated April 28 and signed by the institution’s acting Registrar, J.O Popoola, directed students to proceed on mid-semester break.

He assured the students that the ongoing examination in the school will be continued as the security situation improves.

“In line with the decision of the management, all students are to proceed on mid-semester break with effect from the close of work on Wednesday, 28th of April, 2021.

“This is due to the security challenges around the students residences. Please note that the ongoing examination shall continue immediately the security situation improves.

“Meanwhile, all students should vacate their residences and go home. Any student that stays behind does so at his or her own risk.

“This is for your information and strict compliance.”

Tribune Online learnt that students of the institution have been experiencing daily cases of robbery and rape around their residences in a couple of weeks ago.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, when contacted, said that the security situation had not gone so bad to warrant the closure of the school.

“The security situation has not degenerated to level of asking the students to go home. They might ask them to go home for any other reason.

“We are yet to be informed about that. And I believe that if there is anything like security threat, they are supposed to confirm with the police, then we all look at the security architecture of that place

“The Commissioner of Police is always ready to entertain complaints from anybody. Not only that he will entertain the complaints, he will take urgent steps to nip such situation in the bud.”