In an effort to restore harmony in Shimawa community of Ogun state, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), SP Funsho Bamigboye has successfully brokered peace among the owner of Bullion Hotel, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, the youths, elders of Shimawa and the victims of a recent attack on Bullion Hotel.

The meeting aimed at settling the crisis that had erupted recently between Ajadi’s security officers and the youths of the town following an attack on Bullion Hotel.

Recall that some political thugs attacked Bullion Hotel owned by Ambassador Ajadi penultimate Tuesday.

Speaking during the meeting, DPO Bamigboye expressed her appreciation to Ambassador Ajadi for his commitment to peace and stability in the community.

She noted that one of the major purposes of having a Police station in any given town is to always restore peace and security amidst any violation of orders.

Furthermore, she emphasised that the key stakeholders in the last crisis had been summoned by the State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alamutu, and a reconciliation agreement had been reached.

She said she called for the reconciliation meeting to ensure a complete harmonisation among the stakeholders in the community.

“I have called for today’s meeting so that all the issues which arose from the recent commotion can be resolved and we can collectively plan for the development and progress of Shimawa,” she said.

She called on youths in Ogun State to promote peace and work in unity for the progress of the town.

Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi expressed his gratitude to the Police especially the DPO for the reconciliation talks and commended her for her motherly role in settling the dispute between his staff and the attackers.

He pledged his commitment to supporting the Police with the resources required to combat crime in the community and vowed to respond promptly to calls for communal assistance.

Mr. Omokehinde Olowu, who accompanied Ambassador Ajadi to the peace meeting, described Ajadi as peacekeeper who had never violated the law, urging the community to rally behind Ajadi in realising his political ambition in 2027, which he believed would be of benefit to Shimawa significantly.

Sogo Oyetola, the youth leader of Shimawa, while expressing his desire for peaceful coexistence between the town’s indigenous people and those who had acquired land there, he emphasised the importance of everyone being able to sleep in their homes without fear.

Also speaking, Bolaji Sogunro, the Public Relations Officer of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) in Shimawa, expressed his joy at Ambassador Ajadi’s presence at the meeting and stressed the need for peace to ensure the town’s prosperity.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE