Ogun hands over freed OOU students to parents

The two rescued students of the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Aiyetoro campus, Precious Adeyemo and Abiola Oyefule, were on Wednesday handed over to their parents.

They were rescued by the operatives of the Nigeria Police, Ogun State Command, on Tuesday night, having being in the kidnappers’ den for almost 48-hours.

Adeyemo and Oyefule were led to the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, by a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, in the company of their parents and relatives.

The students were on Sunday night abducted by gunmen very close to their hostel in Igbole Aibo Area of Ayetoro, Yewa North Local Government Area of the state.

Addressing newsmen on the development, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Alhaji Waheed Odusile, explained that the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, had directed that security situation around all educational institutions in the state be beefed up.

Odusile said Abiodun was much concerned about the welfare of the students as he was sure that he (Abiodun) had a “sleepless” night over the ugly development.

Odusile, however, said that no ransom was paid to the kidnappers in order to secure the release of the students.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, assured that the students have been certified to be psychologically stable and mentally fit.

While the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Abayomi Arigbabu, disclosed that the government had set up a 21-man committee to work out modalities on the security situation in educational institutions that could be improved

Arigbabu said the government would continue to ensure that pupils and students learn in a peaceful and secured environment.

However, reporters were barred from asking questions from the rescued students, on what their experience looked like while in the abductors’ den.

While their parents declined to comment on the incident.

