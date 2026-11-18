The All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate for Ogun State, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, is set to officially unveil his manifesto for the people of Ogun State on Friday, November 20, 2026.

The unveiling will take place at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta. The event provides Senator Adeola Yayi with an opportunity to present his vision and plans for the development of Ogun State.

Centred on nine key pillars represented by the acronym I.T.E.S.I.W.A.J.U, the manifesto outlines his vision for a state where infrastructure, economic opportunities and essential services are accessible to communities across all three senatorial districts.

Titled “Governance That Works for Everyone: My Economic and Social Development Covenant with the People of Ogun State,” the manifesto lays out a comprehensive agenda aimed at driving economic growth, enhancing public services and promoting inclusive development throughout the state.

The nine cardinal pillars of the manifesto include Infrastructure Development, Tourism and Creative Arts, Education and Human Capital, Sports Development, and Inclusive Health and Wellbeing.

Others are Women and Youth Empowerment, Agricultural Transformation, Job Creation and Industrialisation, and Urban and Environmental Sustainability.

Additionally, the manifesto presents key proposals such as the rehabilitation of rural access and agro-link roads, improvement of urban water supply, provision of affordable housing, development of Ogun’s aviation, maritime and logistics infrastructure, enhanced support for small and medium-sized enterprises, better educational facilities, teacher development, strengthened primary healthcare services, and improved access to essential medical care.

According to Senator Adeola Yayi, the manifesto is designed to provide a practical and measurable framework for addressing the development priorities of Ogun residents, with governance that is responsive to their needs and aspirations.

He emphasised that the success of the agenda relies not only on the policies and projects outlined but also on effective implementation, transparency and accountability to the people.