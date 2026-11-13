Ogun guber: PDP celebrates court judgment reinstating Adebutu

…calls on INEC to comply immediately

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has welcomed the judgment of the Federal High Court ordering the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reinstate its governorship candidate in Ogun State, Hon. Ladi Adebutu, on the list of candidates for the 2027 election.

The party described the ruling as a boost to democracy, justice and the rule of law, urging INEC to comply immediately with the court’s directive to restore Adebutu’s name within 24 hours.

The PDP reacted to the court’s decision on Friday through its National Publicity Secretary, Honourable Jungudo Haruna Mohammed, who commended the judiciary for what it described as its courage, independence and commitment to constitutional principles.

In its reaction, the party said, “The Court described the omission of the name of the 2nd Plaintiff, Hon. Ladi Adebutu, by the Defendant as unlawful, null and void.

“The court further ordered the defendant, INEC, to include the name of our party’s candidate on the list of candidates for the 2027 governorship election within 24 hours.”

It added, “We call on INEC to give immediate effect to the judgment and comply fully with the order without any hesitation.”

Incidentally, the NWC, which is backed by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike, is the leadership of the PDP recognised by INEC to field candidates for the 2027 polls.

The judgment followed a suit instituted by the PDP and Adebutu against INEC after the commission omitted his name from the list of candidates for the February 6, 2027 Ogun governorship election. The plaintiffs challenged the omission, arguing that it violated Adebutu’s right to fair hearing and relevant provisions of the Electoral Act, 2026.

The court subsequently ruled in their favour and directed INEC to restore his name.

The PDP said the development had strengthened its confidence and determination as it intensified preparations for the 2027 general elections.

According to the party, the ruling had energised its members, supporters and stakeholders, while reaffirming its resolve to offer Nigerians a credible political alternative.

It called on the people of Ogun State to rally behind Adebutu and other PDP candidates in the 2027 elections, promising to pursue policies that would expand economic opportunities, improve infrastructure and strengthen the education and healthcare sectors.

The party said its commitment was to build an Ogun State where government genuinely served the interests of the people and improved their living conditions, expressing confidence that, with the support and mandate of the electorate, it would provide the leadership needed to restore the state’s developmental aspirations.

The NWC added, “The journey to reclaim Ogun State and restore purposeful governance is firmly on course.”