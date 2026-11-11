Ogun guber: APC’s Yayi promises 24-hour power supply in Abeokuta if elected

The Ogun State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, has said his administration would explore measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply in Abeokuta, the state capital, without waiting for the Federal Government to address the challenge.

He also declared that if elected as the 17th governor of Ogun State, he would be the ‘people’s governor’ and not a governor who governs for himself, adding that his administration would be guided by the developmental challenges and interests of the people, as identified through their lived experiences and history.

He disclosed this on Wednesday in Abeokuta while addressing stakeholders from Abeokuta South Local Government Area (LGA), as part of his statewide engagement with relevant stakeholders across the 20 LGAs of the state.

Senator Adeola said that if elected governor in 2027, he would address the problems and challenges identified by stakeholders across the state based on their experiences and history.

He stressed that he already had a manifesto and economic blueprint, which would soon be unveiled, adding that the challenges raised by stakeholders would be incorporated into his plans and prioritised in addressing the state’s developmental needs.

The governorship hopeful added that the state capital deserved reliable power supply to stimulate economic activities, improve residents’ quality of life and serve as a window to other parts of the state for investors.

“The next thing in Abeokuta is to have 24 hours power supply. As your governor, this is the state capital, so I’m not going to wait for the Federal Government. We must do everything to ensure we have stable and regular power supply,” he said.

Adeola, who described Abeokuta South as his maternal home, said he was committed to restoring the area’s status as the premier local government in Ogun State.

He added that his maternal grandfather hailed from Kemta Odutolu and that his family connection to the area informed his determination to facilitate more developmental projects for the state capital, in addition to those already attracted.

The senator listed several projects he had facilitated in Abeokuta South, including 23 500KVA transformers, eight solar-powered boreholes, 28 all-in-one solar streetlights and the construction and asphalting of 10 roads, including Kemta-Idi Aba, Itamorin-Eruwon, Sam Ewang Train Station, Magbon-INEC, Saraki-Adigbe and Ijemo Agbadu roads.

He also mentioned the construction of the Olusegun Obasanjo Hilltop Road, 12 blocks of classrooms at Abeokuta Grammar School, Egba High School, Government Technical College and Baptist Boys High School, an ultra-modern ICT centre at Lisabi Grammar School and an ultra-modern police station at Ibara GRA.

While appealing to stakeholders to vote for him and other APC candidates in the 2027 elections, Adeola urged them to support his candidacy based on his demonstrated capacity and good intentions.

He disclosed that the construction and asphalting of additional roads and educational infrastructure would commence in Abeokuta South within the next few weeks.

He listed the projects as the construction and asphalting of Olokuta Idi Aba-Train Station Road, Kobiti Central Mosque Road, Ibara Housing Extension, Oloke Road, Lukosi Road and Ago Ijesha Celestial Church Road, as well as Shatoke Street and Ijaiye.

He also announced plans for the construction of two 12-block classroom buildings, a hospital building and Phase Two of the Panseke Ultra-Modern Market, following the completion of Phase One.

So far, the APC flag bearer has engaged stakeholders in 16 LGAs across the state, including representatives of Community Development Committees, Community Development Associations, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the League of Imams, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS), traditional rulers, including Baales, and various civil society and support groups.

The stakeholders, while commending him for attracting development projects to their areas, also presented fresh demands for him to address, particularly those relating to infrastructure, both before and if he is elected governor.

Adeola said, “This initiative of engaging stakeholders of all the local governments is my initiative to set a template to meet people’s needs as expressed by them in terms of developmental challenges. I have been to 16 LGAs, and I will not deviate from addressing the needs directly expressed by the people in governance when I am elected.

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“Already, without prompting, I am addressing such infrastructural challenges across Ogun State and will continue to do so even before the election next year. I don’t want to be my own governor but the governor of the people, addressing their needs. My development agenda will be based mostly on the developmental challenges identified by the people.”