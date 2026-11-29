The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ogun, Dr Biodun Collins Ogundipe, has urged opposition political parties not to suppress the wishes of the electorate in electing their candidates for political offices.

Ogundipe noted that some political interests were working to undermine opposition participation and pave the way for a predetermined successor.

He insisted that the next governor of the state must emerge through a transparent democratic process.

The governorship hopeful said this over the weekend, while addressing party leaders, local government chairmen and members of the State Working Committee on the coming election.

Ogundipe, while recalling legal battles surrounding his candidacy, hinted that

some political interests were working to undermine opposition participation and pave the way for a predetermined successor.

He, however, insisted that the ADC would resist any attempt to impose a governor on Ogun State without allowing the electorate to make their choice through a credible contest.

Ogundipe said, “If certain people had their way, I would not even be on the ballot today. If some people are so confident that they are popular and that their policies are genuinely benefiting people at the grassroots, why are they afraid of a contest? We want a contest. You cannot gag us and simply coronate someone as the next governor of our state.”

He noted that the political future of Ogun should be in the interest of the people rather than any form of arrangements, urging the people of the state to reject any attempt to deny political parties a level playing field.

Ogundipe charged the party leaders not to rely on the perceived weaknesses of rival political parties, arguing that such developments would not automatically translate into electoral success for the ADC.

Speaking on the party’s chances at the polls, Ogundipe charged ADC leaders and members to intensify grassroots mobilisation, welcome new entrants and reconcile with aggrieved members of other political parties as part of efforts to strengthen the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

The governorship hopeful, however, expressed optimism that the prevailing political realignments offered the ADC an opportunity to make significant electoral gains.