Ogun govt, UNICEF affirm determination to promote, protect child rights

The Ogun State Ministry of Information and Strategy, in conjunction with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has reaffirmed its determination to promote and protect child rights.

This was disclosed during the quarterly Social Behavioural Change Committee meeting held in Abeokuta, focusing on enhancing interventions for children and adolescents.

The committee aims to foster integrated and evidence-based social and behavioural change interventions that address key child rights issues.

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Alhaji Waheed Adesina, stated that the committee is responsible for leading advocacy against child abuse and policies detrimental to children.

At the meeting, which was attended by the SBC specialist, Aderonke Kinola-Akinwole, alongside representatives from civil society organisations, religious and traditional institutions, community structures, and government agencies, the Permanent Secretary urged members to focus on raising awareness about child and adolescent-related services across the state.

He emphasised that the partnership between the ministry and UNICEF demonstrates what can be achieved when vision aligns with action, adding that the collaboration has enabled the ministry to make progress in addressing critical challenges faced by mothers and children.

“As partners, we have demonstrated that no child needs to be left behind when institutions unite under a common purpose.

“This platform, formerly known as the State Social Mobilisation and Technical Committee (S-SOMTEC) Meeting, has long served as a pillar of dialogue on child survival, development, and protection. It has ensured that government policies and interventions go beyond lip service to reach the grassroots, touch the lives of our children, and safeguard their futures.

“Yet, as we evolve in our understanding of societal dynamics, we recognise the need to sharpen our focus.”

The Programme Director, Ogun State Ministry of Information and Strategy, Alhaja Kemi Ewedairo-Yusuf, expressed appreciation to UNICEF and all committee members, as well as critical stakeholders, for their dedication and commitment.

She stated that the gathering aims to strengthen collective efforts in addressing the pressing issues affecting mothers and children in different communities.

“Over the years, this platform has proven instrumental in driving impactful policies and interventions. Today, as we refine our focus on Social and Behavioural Change (SBC), we reaffirm our resolve to not only raise awareness but to inspire lasting, transformative actions at the grassroots level,” Ewedairo-Yusuf added.

