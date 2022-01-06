Ogun govt trains school heads in Yewa North on quality assurance

School Heads in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State have been trained in how to ensure quality in their jobs and as a way of joining hands with the government in achieving the delivery of affordable and qualitative education to the people.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Abayomi Arigbabu while addressing the participants via Zoom during the Quality Assurance Evaluation Training, tagged ‘Quality Assurance In Schools: The Roles Of School Heads,’ organised by the Zonal Education Office of Yewa North, said that as part of quality assurance efforts of the ministry, schools, either public or private primary or secondary, must adhere strictly to standards and policies of the government on education.

Professor Arigbabu, in a statement signed by the ministry’s Press Officer, Mr Ayoola Obadimu, implored the Zonal Education Office to work more on getting unapproved schools in the axis to get approval, warning that any school operating illegally would henceforth be made to face the full wrath of the law and be sealed off.

He commended the organisers for putting in place an initiative that was worthy of promoting teaching and learning situations in schools and also capable of improving the quality of education at all levels for better academic performance.

“I want to specially commend the director of Quality Assurance and Teachers Development, Mr Martins Akinsolu, and the Zonal Education Officer, Miss Mary Duze, for this initiative that will in turn boost the teaching and learning situations in schools and improve the quality of education at all levels, because, if you don’t train people, you cannot accuse them of not doing the needful,” he said.

Earlier in her remarks, the Zonal Education Officer, Yewa North, Miss Mary Duze stated that “where there is no standard, there can’t be improvement” and that standard is the basis for both maintenance and improvement, hence the need for the training.

He appreciated the Commissioner for his passion and interest in Quality Control in all schools and for graciously accepting to declare the training open despite his tight schedule.

While doing the overview of the programme, the director of Education, Quality Assurance and Teachers Development, Mr Martins Akinsolu, posited that the major concern of government for the education sector is to improve on the quality of education being provided for the learners at all levels, thus, the training of 132 public primary, 35 public secondary, 81 approved private primary and 27 approved private secondary school heads in the zone becomes pertinent.

