Ogun govt to partner private sector to promote, preserve cultural heritage

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to partner with the private sector to promote and preserve the state’s rich cultural heritage and tradition.

The governor made the remarks at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, during the installation of Chief Lai Labode, the chief promoter of Egbaliganza, as Balogun of Ijaye.

Represented by the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr Sesan Fagbayi, Governor Abiodun hailed Chief Labode for being a great promoter of the rich culture and tradition of the Egba people.

He noted that Labode’s idea of Egbaliganza, which helped to showcase the strong fashion sense of the Egba people during the Lisabi Day celebration held in April, was a good testimony to the impact of collaboration between government and the private sector in harnessing the economic potential in the country’s rich culture.

According to him, Egbaliganza not only boosted the local economy of the state but also put the state and Egbaland in the limelight for cultural heritage preservation.

He assured that his government would always welcome ideas from private entities or individuals that would promote and preserve the cultural heritage and traditions of the Yoruba people.

Abiodun said, “I am here to felicitate the new Balogun of Ijaye. I’m not surprised that he is getting the well-deserved honour from his people.

“I knew him around October last year when they came to seek our support on the Egbaliganza project, which was highly successful.

“We welcomed them, and since then, we have been working together on the celebration of the Lisabi Day this year, and they surprised everyone by putting up such an eye-catching programme within a short period.

“You being a Balogun of Ijaye today shows that you are capable of moving the community forward, moving Egbaland forward and moving the Ogun State forward.”

In his remarks, the Alake and paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, described the new Balogun of Ijaye as an illustrious son and cultural icon who has done so much to uplift the rich cultural heritage of the Egba people.

Alake, represented by the Seriki of Egbaland, Chief Tosin Fadare, however, urged Labode not to rest on his oars but to keep doing his best to enhance the socio-economic development of the Egba land and the state as a whole.

In his acceptance speech, Labode appreciated the people of Ijaye and Egba land as a whole for finding him worthy of the honour, promising to do everything humanly possible to promote the cultural values of the Egba people.

He said, “We are inspired by Kabiyesi, Alake of Egbaland, who has continued to preach for all sons and daughters of Egbaland to come back home and create new firsts for Egbaland.

“Ijaye is a very special place in the heart of the Almighty God, and it is time for the light of Ijaye to shine first, not just for Egbaland but for Ogun State, Nigeria and Africa, so I’m quite excited.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

