Ogun govt targets teenage girls for ICT education

THE Ogun State government through the Bureau of Information Technology (BIT) in partnership with KSH and ASPILOS Foundations have trained teenage girls on wealth opportunities hidden in Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

The training, tagged, ‘EveryGirl’ initiative which took place at the Ogun TechHub, Abeokuta, includes, programming and coding, Customer Validation, Communication Skills, Scratch Programming, Sexual Health, Money Health, among others.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on ICT, Mr Dayo Abiodun, while addressing the participants, said the government was committed to developing every girl that showed interest in ICT, so as to make them independent in their chosen career and explore wealth in Information Technology.

“As a government, we understand that a girl will definitely turn a woman someday, that is why we are catching them young in ICT, guide their career pathways, as well as sustain their interest in ICT, so that they can key into digital literacy campaign of the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration to boost the digital economy of the State,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of other participants, Miss. Mahmuda Alaran and Aisha Daodu appreciated the state government and its partners, KHS and ASPILOS Foundations, saying “EveryGirl” training programme was an experience they would never forget as they have been so equipped to explore the wealth benefits in Information Communication Technology.