Ogun govt restates commitment to creating affordable housing through public-private partnership

The Ogun State government has restated its commitment to providing affordable housing for its residents through public-private partnership.

Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Tpl. Tunji Odunlami, stated this on Friday when he received the Pelican Valley Nigeria Limited delegation as part of the ongoing consultation for the proposed Pelican’s/Gateway Economic Autarky Project.

The project, according to Pelican Valley CEO, Dr Babatunde Adeyemo, consists of four sub projects – The Pelican’s Ecostay Apartments, The Pelican Brief Estate, The Pelican’s Greenish Acres Farm Estate and The Pelican Farm Market.

In his address, Odunlami said the government will provide necessary support for worthy private entities to create affordable housing units for the use of the residents.

He equally commended the real estate company for its due diligence in obtaining relevant government permits ahead of its operations.

The commissioner said: “It is the very first private scheme that we approved since we came into office. What is impressive about that is that the outfit followed all due process from the begining to the end to secure the layout permits and others. It was the first for our government.

“That wasn’t so for many reasons. It was difficult for other platforms but Pelican did it. Due diligence is key in this real estate business at every stage.





“Coming with this kind of big dream, anyone with good vision should support that dream. Those who make differences in the world are dreamers. Dreams translate into visions. We will support the programmes that you bring because we believe you will follow due process.

“You mentioned the issue of the road which is important because the project cannot exist in isolation. You are our poster boy. We will give you the support you need. These are the people who will give you the permits you need.”

Earlier in his address, Adeyemo noted that the Pelican’s/Gateway Economic Autarky Project will ignite the “smart cities of our dream” in the state, adding that “urbanisation lies not just in the hand of the government, but likewise collective effort of the private investors and stakeholders in the real state sector in the state.”

“It’s worthy of note that this particular Masa-Kobape axis had been constantly neglected by past administrations; and had not felt the presence of government for over two decades. Thanks to chief Osoba for fixing a 33-KVA trunk line we are enjoying on the axis today.

“Apart from the 1.5Km committed acquisition boundaries, the strategic and prime status of the axis is expected to generate an estimated N30 billion in direct and indirect taxes into the coffers of the Ogun State government within the next three years, when the 3 kilometres single lane road is fixed.

“Apart from the attendant expected revenues from that axis, the road would also serve as a veritable means on decongesting the Kobape/Abeokuta expressway and also aid urban rural migration, which would in the long run decongest Abeokuta metropolis,” Adeyemo said.