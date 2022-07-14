Ogun govt pledges to complete Olokola Deep Seaport

The governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to reviving the Olokola Deep Seaport project.

This, he noted, is in line with the transport master plan of the incumbent state government.

Abiodun, who made this known while speaking at the 2022 Ojude Oba Festival, held in Ijebu Ode recently, gave the assurance that the project located in the Ogun Waterside Local Government Area, would be completed and inaugurated by his administration.

“Let me formally announce the revival of the Olokola Deep Seaport in the Ogun Waterside area of our state. This is in line with our transport master plan. And the promise I made to our people and our father, the Awujale, is that the port will be built in his lifetime and we will commission that deep seaport,” he said.

Abiodun, while noting that the theme of the festival, ‘The return of Ojude Oba,’ is very apt considering that the festival was not celebrated in the last two years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, said that the celebration of the 2022 festival was an opportunity to gather, pay homage to the monarch and plan ahead for the new year.

He noted further that it was imperative for every son and daughter of Ijebuland to take the opportunity of the festival to plan for the continued development of Ijebu-Ode, Ijebuland and the state. He said that his administration would continue to put in place measures that would help to develop the tourism sector.

The governor restated that his administration would not develop any part of the state at the expense of the other, disclosing that his administration had been able to deliver over 1,500 affordable housing units across the state, reconstructed over a thousand classrooms, renovated over a hundred primary healthcare centers out of the 236 targeted.

In his welcome address, the chairman, Planning Committee of the festival, Wahab Osinusi, thanked God for the return of the festival after a two-year break.