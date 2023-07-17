Disturbed by the geometric increase in mortality rate, the Ogun State government is collaborating with local and foreign health service providers for free healthcare services in the state.

Wife of the state governor, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, in partnership a US-based Naykas Healthcare Inc, ConnectDcare Inc and Ajose foundation is taking the campaign for drastic reduction in mortality rate through free healthcare services to all the local government areas in the state.

Mrs Abiodun, who blamed the increasing rate, met with residents of Ijebu Aiyepe at the weekend as part of the programmes designed for the indigent residents.

Free medical tests including blood sugar level, Blood pressure, (BP) were carried out on over 500 residents who were in attendance.

The governor’s wife who expressed delight over the large turnout of patients assured the people that the programme would outlive the tenure of the present administration in the state.

She stated that the programme would be taken to the nooks and crannies of the state.

At the Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, free surgeries were carried out on over 120 patients who had been diagnosed of Thyroid inflammation, otherwise known goiters and anemia.

The surgeries was part of the activities lined up at a 5-day free surgical mission.

Our reporter learnt that no fewer than 30 medical doctors from Naykas Healthcare Inc ConnectDcare United State of America led by Dr. Mufutau Kasumu and Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching Hospital, Sagamu led by the Chief Medical Director, Dr. Oluwabunmi Tunwase were on ground to attend to the patients.

Speaking during her visit to OOUTH on Wednesday, the wife of the Ogun State governor, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun expressed her delight over the large turnout and the level of impact that the project has made on the lives of the people in the state.

She added that the affordable Healthcare programme is one of the cardinal policies of the present administration in the state.

She disclosed that invitation of the foreign medical practitioners ably supported by the medical doctors from Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching Hospital is aimed at saving lives, noting that Health is Wealth.

According to her, “Many patients had in past lost their lives because they could not afford the outrageous medical bills. This development has resulted into an increasing mortality rate nationwide.

‘Aside this ignorance has killed many people especially in our villages. There is a particular girl from one of the villages in Ogun state who had a bruise on one of her legs but left it unattended to until it later became cancerous.

‘There is need for the people to be mindful of their health status by undergoing a periodic medical checkup in hospital and recognized health centres. This is the only way to reduce the mortality rate.

“I want to thank our partners. Naykas Healthcare Inc, ConnectDcare Inc and the staffers of the Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching Hospital, Sagamu for making the project a huge success.

Speaking in the same vein, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. Tomi Cokers, said the programme is designed to assist the indigent patients, urging the residents to avail themselves the opportunity.

Also, the Chief Medical Director of OOUTH, Dr. Oluwabunmi Tunrayo Fatunwase lauded the efforts of Mrs Bamidele at assisting the indigent patients, submitting that a 5-day programme would go a long way in the medical history of the state.

Her words; ‘We had two sessions during the programme, teaching and surgical sessions. An average of 10 patients were attended to daily’

The lead doctor and representative of Naykas, Dr. Mufutau Kasumu said the programme has been on in the past 10 years, submitting that it is his own way of given back to the society.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE