Ogun govt, NGO provide free healthcare to over 2,000 residents

The Ogun State Government, in collaboration with Global Health Charity and Training Foundation and Remo Growth and Development Foundation, has organised free surgical and medical health services for more than 2,000 residents of the state.

This was disclosed by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, who stated that the medical outreach which commenced on Monday would run for four days, adding that all indigents and indigenes of the state are open to benefit from the programme.

Coker said the free healthcare in Ogun is one of the ways the government seeks to address manpower shortage due to attrition, describing the members of the Global Health Charity and Training Foundation leading the medical outreach as medical experts from the UK and the US not easily available in the state.

She added that some of the equipment brought in for the mission by the Global Health Charity and Training Foundation are not readily available within the state, adding that the beneficiaries would enjoy international-standard services.

“This partnership also involves the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, where thoracic surgical procedures would be conducted, as well as the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu; we are using these facilities because the surgical procedures can only be done in tertiary hospitals.

“I wish to express my appreciation to His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for providing a colonoscopy equipment which would be useful for the outreach and even long after; his investment in the health sector has been massive, owing to health being a major component of the Social Wellbeing pillar of the ISEYA Agenda,” she said.

A member of the Board of Trustees of the Global Health Charity and Training Foundation, Dr. Adebayo Akintobi, said the initiative would feature orthopaedic procedures such as joint replacements, thoracic surgeries, and urological services, including prostatectomy for prostate cancer patients.

Akintobi added that residents would also enjoy obstetrics, rheumatology, and gastroenterology services, adding that the outreach includes expansive community health events targeting 500 residents each at locations such as the Remo Community Centre, the Akarigbo’s Palace, OOUTH, and the Alake’s Palace.

“Community health events will offer free screenings for diabetes, hypertension, colon and prostate cancers, and cholesterol levels, aiming to catch health risks early in the population; in addition to the various life-changing surgical and non-surgical services, we intend to enrol 2,000 residents in the State’s health insurance scheme, with a year-long follow-up on their health outcomes,” he added.

On his part, the Chairman, Governing Council, Remo Growth and Development Foundation, Otunba Seni Adetu, described the initiative as a laudable community-driven effort, adding that it was an easy decision for his Foundation to give it maximum support.

