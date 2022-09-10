Ogun govt, Giz-Sedin train officers on new statistical skills

The Ogun State government in partnership with the German Agency for International Corporation (GIZ)–Sedin, has trained officers in the state’s Statistics Bureau and that of the Budget and Planning of some local governments in the state on new skills and innovations.

The three-day training organised by the Ogun State Bureau of Statistics and held in Abeokuta, the state capital, was supported by the National Bureau of Statistics(NBS).

Speaking at the opening session, Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Ogun State, Mr Olaolu Olabimtan, said the training was to keep officers of the bureau and that of the budget and planning office abreast of new skills and innovations in the statistical profession.

He said in a statement that the overall objective is to enable them to do their work more effectively and in line with best global practices.

According to him, for officers to cope effectively with the present-day budget and planning activities and does so in line with best global practice, he or they will need regular training, hence the capacity-building event.

In his own remark, the Statistician-General, Ogun State, Mr Olawale Alao, represented by the Director, Social and Economic Statistics, Mr Bolarin Abimbola commended NBS for its support and contribution to the sustenance of this kind of training, saying he is optimistic that participants will certainly apply the knowledge gained to transform the bureau appreciably.

One of the participants, who is a Local Government Director of Budget, Planning and Statistics, Mr Adeola Elemide said the training would certainly help them to perform better back on their duties.

