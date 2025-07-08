Ogun govt engages 150 ward facilitators to stimulate women’s empowerment

Ogun State Government has engaged 150 ward facilitators on the Ogun State Women Empowerment Scheme tagged (Okoowo Dapo), to stimulate women’s participation in economic activities.

The State Commissioner for Women and Social Development, Hon. Adijat Adeleye, disclosed this at the opening ceremony of the training workshop for the 150 ward facilitators, held on Tuesday, in Abeokuta.

Adeleye said the empowerment scheme provides the beneficiaries with the necessary financial support, capacity building, and entrepreneurial opportunities to improve their livelihoods and those of their families.

She explained that the first and second phases of the project recorded successes, with a total number of 33,530 women beneficiaries.

Adeleye said, “The 33,530 women beneficiaries were exposed to training and re-training programs on financial education, business skills and gender, and life skills.

“Testimonials abound across the State on how the project has transformed the means of livelihood of our women and their entire household.

“The 150 newly engaged ward facilitators gathered here today are expected to meet the target of forming 770 Women Affinity Groups(WAGs) which will comprise 20,000 women beneficiaries across the Gateway State within the project time frame.

“It is, therefore, important that you approach this responsibility with dedication, sincerity, and a clear understanding of the scheme’s objectives. Through this training, you will be equipped with the necessary knowledge, skills, and tools to effectively mobilise, engage, and support women in your respective communities.



“You will also learn the principles of financial inclusion, entrepreneurial development, record keeping, and proper reporting, all of which are crucial to the success of this programme.”

The Commissioner lauded Governor Dapo Abiodun, for prioritising the course of lifting more women out of poverty and supporting an improved livelihood for their household.