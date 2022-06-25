Ogun govt declares support for Pelican/Gateway economic autarky project

The Ogun State government has declared its support for the Pelican/Gateway economic autarky project which seeks to provide affordable housing units and mini markets for residents and farmers in the state.

The government gave this assurance when the Commissioner for Housing, Jamiu Omoniyi, hosted the delegation of the initiator of the project, Pelican Valley Nigeria Limited at his office in Abeokuta.

Omoniyi said the government doesn’t hesitate to support lofty ideas and innovations that aim to ease the livelihood of its citizens and change the narratives of our land by reducing the housing deficit.

“I want to congratulate you for the wonderful job you have been doing over the last 10 years in the state and we want to urge you to do more. For us, as the captain of the real estate sector in Ogun State, we cannot but support great ideas that would help solve the housing deficit in the nation.

“For us in this government, we believe housing is a right of every citizen, not a privilege.

We are about the first government to sign the mortgage and foreclosure law. The law is to protect all genuine investors in the state.

“Aside the genuine investors, everyone that has to had value to the value chain, be you subscriber, investor, financier or developer

The law will definitely interest you and propel you to do more.

“We also have a housing policy to deliver a total of 2,500 housing units before the end of our first tenure in office and I want to tell you now that as of today, we have surpassed the record of the last 16 years despite the COVID-19 pandemic which took over one year.

“So, what you are bringing to the table is a welcome idea, and we want to wholeheartedly welcome you and support you whichever way you want. By the time this government settles down after eight years, I am sure that you will be a partner with us. The ministry of housing will stand tall,” Omoniyi said.

Speaking earlier, the CEO Pelican-Valley, Dr Babatunde Adeyemo, said the project contains four sub-projects – The Pelican’s Ecostay Apartments, The Pelican Brief Estate, The Pelican’s Greenish Acres Farm Estate and The Pelican Farm Market.





Adeyemo said: “The Pelican Ecostay Apartment evolves around building affordable homes for an intended client in a 100% eco-friendly environment which support zero carbon emission in its usage. I want to note that our products are not in any way conflicting with that of the state Government but rather complimentary.

“In our bid to completely invigorate the economy of our Estates axis at Kobape, our organization had concluded plans to launch the Pelican’s Greenish Acres Farm Estate and also the Pelican’s Farm Market, less than 1.5 kilometres away from our Estate projects in Kobape, come 11th of September 2022. All this will further enhance more tax generation from this axis.”

He urged the government to rehabilitate the Masa-Kobape road considering the projection that the axis will generate an estimated N30 billion in direct and indirect taxes into the coffers of the government.

