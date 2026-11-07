Ogun govt debunks actor Kunle Afod’s claims on lack of ambulance

Contrary to the outburst of Nollywood actor Kunle Afod that there was no ambulance available at an accident scene in the Saapade area of Ogun State on Friday, the state government has declared that an ambulance and personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) arrived 10 minutes after the incident was reported.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Hon. Kayode Akinmade, the government dismissed the claim that there was no emergency response for about 20 minutes after the incident occurred.

The statement noted that a passerby reported the accident at 12:18 p.m. at the FRSC point in Ogere, where a state ambulance was stationed, and that the ambulance and FRSC personnel arrived at the scene at 12:28 p.m.

The government explained that the emergency responders had to navigate the road and turn onto the opposite carriageway to reach the accident scene at Saapade.

The government said the Ogun State Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance System (OGSAES) responded promptly and helped save lives.

It disclosed that six ambulance points were located between OPIC and Ogunmakin along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, adding that its emergency call centre did not receive any distress call from that axis concerning the incident.

The government further stated that the Nigeria Police Force and the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) also joined the emergency response operation.

It explained that the victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere, a nearby private medical facility, while those who sustained more serious injuries were conveyed by the state ambulance to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu.

The government commiserated with the families of those affected by the accident, expressing sympathy over the unfortunate incident and wishing the injured victims a speedy recovery.

It, however, accused Afod of politicising the incident and attempting to portray the Abiodun administration negatively through his video of the accident scene.

The government alleged that Afod was a known supporter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, citing videos of the actor campaigning for the opposition politician.

It said that while Afod was entitled to support any political candidate of his choice, he should not allow partisan considerations to influence his comments on an incident involving injured victims and their families.

The statement noted that Afod had produced a campaign video for Adebutu only days before the accident, adding that his latest video was an attempt to generate negative publicity for the Abiodun administration.

“It is unfortunate that a partisan Nollywood actor chose to purvey falsehood out of spite, making utter mockery of the respected industry he represents.

“Contrary to the wild, patently false claims by Mr Kunle Afod intended to incite violence against the Ogun State Government, the Ogun State Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance System (OGSAES) responded swiftly to the accident in question,” the statement said.

Akinmade maintained that playing politics with victims of road accidents was condemnable, adding that the Abiodun administration would not be distracted by what he described as politically motivated attempts to discredit its emergency response system.

The government also urged motorists to exercise caution and strictly observe traffic rules and road safety regulations while using highways.

It specifically advised drivers to avoid excessive speeding, dangerous overtaking, reckless driving, and other practices that endanger the lives of road users. Motorists were also urged to ensure that their vehicles were roadworthy and to comply with relevant guidelines issued by the Federal Road Safety Corps.

The government maintained that road safety was a shared responsibility and called on all road users to prioritise the protection of human lives.

Akinmade reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting lives on the state’s highways and urged residents to report emergencies through the dedicated state emergency line, 08112000033.

The statement also clarified that the state was not currently operating the national emergency number 112, as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had yet to make the service functional in the state despite efforts to activate it.