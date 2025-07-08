Ogun govt commends NGO for inaugurating students’ Model UN Assembly

The Dare Adeboye Foundation, in partnership with the Ogun State Government, has convened over 2,000 students from over 100 secondary schools across the state for the inaugural Ogun Secondary School Model United Nations (OSSMUN) programme.

The foundation stated that the recent event, held in celebration of Children’s Day 2025, was an expression of its commitment to youth leadership and equitable access to opportunity. The event, the organiser added, provided a platform for secondary school learners to engage with global issues through the lens of diplomacy, innovation, and youth-led transformation.

The organiser noted that the foundation, established in memory of Pastor Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye, continues to build platforms that reflect his passion for youth, excellence, and kingdom-driven leadership.

“Through a range of programmes focused on education, innovation, values-based mentorship, and social impact, the foundation is committed to raising a generation of young Nigerians who are empowered to lead with purpose,” they added.

Themed ‘Technology and innovation for youth empowerment’, the Model UN simulated real-world general assembly sessions, enabling students to role-play as international delegates — debating pressing global issues, proposing policy solutions, and developing the leadership and public-speaking skills critical for 21st-century impact.

The Ogun State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology was represented by the Director of Education Support Services, Dr (Mrs) M. O. Akinola-Okereafor.

In her address, Dr Akinola-Okereafor commended the foundation for its vision and long-term investment in youth development, emphasising the alignment of the initiative with the state’s broader educational objectives.

“This initiative is not just a celebration — it is a strategic empowerment vehicle. We are proud to partner with organisations like the Dare Adeboye Foundation that are equipping our students with tools for both global relevance and local impact,” Dr Akinola-Okereafor said.

A major highlight of the event was a quiz competition featuring select schools across the state. The winners, selected based on performance in the live televised competition, received the following cash prizes: first place, ₦300,000; second place, ₦200,000; and third place, ₦100,000.

The day’s activities not only challenged students intellectually but also created an environment for collaboration, creativity, and aspiration — nurturing a sense of responsibility and self-belief among the participants.

The event was graced by senior officials from the Dare Adeboye Foundation, including Board Member Mr Emmanuel Emefienim, Mr Adeolu Adeboye, and Mrs Temi Adeboye.

The officials, in separate interviews, reaffirmed the foundation’s mission: to empower the younger generation — regardless of background or socio-economic status — by providing equal access to opportunities that build competence, confidence, and character.

They stated that apart from the Model UN assembly programme, the foundation’s work spans education, digital empowerment, leadership training, and mentorship — all rooted in faith, integrity, and service.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

