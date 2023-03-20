By Akin Adewakun | Lagos

THE Ogun State government has commended International Breweries Plc’s sustainability efforts, as the frontline brewery commenced the use of gas-powered trucks for distribution of its products across the country.

The company took its yearly delivery of 180 trucks, the first installment of a total of 540 state-of-the-art, gas-powered trucks, expected to arrive in three years, at its Gateway Plant in Shagamu, Ogun State, recently.

The initiative, according to the company, is aimed at reducing the emission of carbon monoxide (CO2) on Nigerian roads, a common practice that leads to the deterioration of public health, in line with the UN’s Sustainable Goal 13 which speaks to Climate Action.

Speaking at the event, the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, emphasized the strategic role the company had continued to play in the state’s economic space.

The governor, who was represented by the state’s Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs Kikelomo Longe, commended the company for its laudable and pioneering initiative.

He described the commissioning of the new eco-friendly gas-powered trucks as raising the bar and setting a standard for other corporate organizations to follow.

“International Breweries has always been keen on eco-practices such as biogas converted from your bi-products, and using LNG to power your machines. IBPLC should be a case study for industries operating in Ogun State,” the governor stated.

IB Plc’s Supply Director, Tony Agah, described the latest move, by the organization, as a means of consistently exploring ways to improving its operations and reducing the environmental impact of its activities.

“By using compressed natural gas (CNG) as fuel, our trucks emit significantly fewer pollutants than traditional diesel engines. This will help us reduce our carbon footprint and support Nigeria’s efforts to address climate change,” he stated.





Also speaking on the development, the company’s Procurement Director, Akintunde Fayanmira, noted the use of such trucks would go a long way in minimizing the impact of the company’s operations on the environment, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 7 and 13.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE