Ogun gov’s wife unveils first Endoscopy machine in OOUTH

The first lady of Ogun State, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, through her pet project, Ajose Foundation, has unveiled the first Endoscopy machine at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) Sagamu, Ogun State.

The machine was donated through Mrs. Abiodun’s partnership with Naykas health care incorporated, a US based medical team that has annually been providing free medical care and surgeries to the indigent citizens of the state.

According to Mrs. Abiodun, the medical team, which visits Ogun State annually to provide free medical care to indigent citizens, has been instrumental in enhancing the hospital’s capabilities noting that the teaching hospital had been receiving modern equipments from the collaboration to enhance health service delivery at the hospital.

Mrs. Abiodun, in a press statement by Kemi Oyeleye, press officer, office of the first lady, appreciated the management of OOUTH for its support and collaboration of the institution’s medical personnel with the US team, and advised people to seek medical intervention early while it could be treated.

The team lead, Dr. Musbau Kasumu, in an interview, said the new endoscopy machine would significantly enhance the hospital’s diagnostic capabilities enabling medical professionals to conduct detailed examinations and treatments of internal organs and tissues adding that the advanced technology would improve patients’ outcomes by enabling more accurate diagnoses and targeted treatments.

He disclosed that the team had performed 51 various surgeries and 42 cataract surgeries in two days, noting that they targeted to perform about two hundred in the one week of their stay.

On her part, the Chief medical director, OOUTH, Dr. Bunmi Fatungase, affirmed that the initiative aligned with the Ogun state government’s efforts to enhance medical infrastructure and provide quality healthcare to those in need by investing in advanced medical technology.

While appreciating the donors, Dr. Fatungase said the machine would help detect colon cancer, a form of cancer which she said could be completely cured when detected early, do endoscopy diagnosis and offer therapeutic procedures.

Diagnosis and treatment of different diseases were also ongoing at idera hospital, Aiyepe Ijebu and Ayepe central mosque for the benefit of the indigent within and around the community.

