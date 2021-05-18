Ogun gov’s senior aide arrested in US over alleged internet fraud, suspended from office

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has suspended his Senior Special Assistant, Bidemi Rufai, over allegation of $350,000 internet fraud committed in the United States of America.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, said the suspension of Rufai became imperative in order to allow him answer the charges levelled against him by the US government.

The governor’s aide was reported to have been arrested by federal agents at the John F. Kennedy International Airport last week Friday.

Somorin said Governor Abiodun condemns in its entirety, unlawful acts capable of soiling the name of the state, the transparency and probity his administration stand for.

The CPS said: “We received the very disturbing news of the arrest of one of the governor’s political appointees, Mr. Abidemi Rufai, in New York over alleged unemployment benefits and fraud in the United States this morning.

“While the governor cannot be held responsible for the actions of a full-grown adult, especially outside the jurisdiction of Ogun and Nigeria, he has since suspended the man from office to enable him answer the charges levelled against him.

“The governor wishes to condemn any act capable of undermining his determination to institute an open, transparent, accountable and morally upright behaviour in the state and in governance. Governor Abiodun remains committed to his agenda of ‘Building Our Future Together’ and will not condone criminals either in his government or the state in general.”

The suspect was charged to court on Saturday on the allegation bordering on alleged fraud of $350,000 in unemployment benefits from the Washington state Employment Security Department during the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 by using the identities of more than 100 Washington residents.

