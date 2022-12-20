Ogun governor urged to enforce court order against deposed Onipokia

The ruling house and families of Iwaye Dodo including Asade, Adekanbi, Okeleye and Oteni have asked the Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun to enforce the court order against the deposed Onipokia of Ipokia, Mr. Yisa Olusola Olaniyan.

The Iwaye Dodo ruling house, through their representatives, Prince Adesola Asade, Prince Adepegba Asade and Princess Akinleye Alaba had approached the Ogun State High Court sitting in Abeokuta to challenge the installation of Mr. Olaniyan as Onipokia of Ipokia by the Ogun State Government.

The Court in its ruling delivered by Hon. Justice Ogunfowora on March 3, 2022, on a suit no: AB/253/2019 Between Prince Adesola Asade & 2 Ors vs. Governor Of Ogun State & Ors ruled that, the state government erred in her decision to crown Mr. Yisa Olaniyan as Onipokia inspite of interlocutory injunction granted by the court.

Justice Ogunfowora ruled that, “I must state with all sense of responsibility that a government that requests, nay, demands obedience and respect of its citizenry to eschew self-help must not itself disrespect the Court and its processes, particularly when it is aware that a matter is in Court.

“The Defendants have no right to take matters into their hands once the Court was seized of it. It is however a sad commentary on the state of affairs now that the Government of the state and its agencies rather than wait for the courts also chose to go ahead without waiting for the court to determine the Interlocutory application for injunction”

The court posited further in stating in the ruling that, “That Yisa Olusola Olaniyan should immediately vacate the two Palaces being used for the functions of office and duties of Onipokia of Ipokia.

“That Yisa Olusola Olaniyan can no longer attend any functions or perform any traditional (and other related) duties as Onipokia of Ipokia.

“That Olu of Ilaro and other traditional Chiefs should no longer allow, recognize or accord any respect or recognition to Yisa Olusola Olaniyan as Onipokia of Ipokia.”

According to the Iwaye Dodo ruling house, Mr. Olaniyan, despite the court order, was alleged to have continued to carry out the functions and duties as Onipokia of Ipokia in flagrant disobedience of the valid and subsisting order of the High Court of Ogun State.

A copy of the letter addressed to the governor, dated December 13, 2022 signed by MJS Partners on behalf of the ruling houses, reads in part:

“The ruling of the court delivered on March 3, 2022 by Honourable Justice O. Ogunfowora sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State has the following effects:

“However, despite the above order of the court, Yisa Olusola Olaniyan has continued to recklessly, lawlessly and most irresponsibly carry-out the functions and duties as Onipokia of Ipokia in flagrant disobedience of the valid and subsisting order of the High Court of Ogun State.

“On April 11, 2022 the Claimants in this suit further approached the High Court by filing the necessary/appropriate processes for committal proceedings against the 11th Defendant, Yisa Olusola Olaniyan and other traditional ruler(s), official(s), person(s) or group(s) for aiding and/or condoning reckless and lawless disobedience of Court Order in collaboration with the 11th Defendant, Yisa Olusola Olaniyan. The committal processes have been duly served and acknowledged by Yisa Olusola Olaniyan and his counsel.

Attached herewith are copies of the committal processes dated April 11, 2022 as Annexure PAA-2.

Since March 3, 2022 Yisa Olusola Olaniyan has continued to illegally perform official functions as Onipokia of Ipokia.

“On April 2, 2022 Yisa Olusola Olaniyan went ahead to deliver a Ramadan lecture held at Ipokia during the Ramadan fasting in disobedience to the Order of Court. Yisa Olusola Olaniyan was also at the palace of Kabiesi Oniru on August 12, 2022 which happened to be the 2nd year anniversary of his illegal installation and appointment as Onipokia of Ipokia despite the Order of Court. Attached herewith are pictures of the event posted by his Personal Assistant Akobi Oshingin and appreciation message posted by Yisa Olusola Olaniyan after the Ramadan lecture, as Annexure PAA-3.





“On May 15, 2022 Yisa Olusola Olaniyan was spotted at Baba Gboin 40 years on stage event held at Ogba, Ikeja Lagos State where he was addressed as Onipokia of Ipokia. He also received an award as the “Most Exceptional Monarch” of the year at Lekki Coliseum as Onipokia of Ipokia on June 19, 2022.

His birthday celebration also held in Ipokia in the palace on September 5, 2022 and he conducted the ceremony as Onipokia of Ipokia in disobedience to Court order removing him as Onipokia of Ipokia. Attached herewith is the invitation and the video clips of the events, as Annexure PAA-4.

“Yisa Olusola Olaniyan, in continued disobedience to Order of Court, travelled to Canada for the event he organized as ‘AsA’-Day Worldwide held in Canada on November 26, 2022 where he illegally performed official functions as Onipokia of Ipokia. Upon returning from ‘AsA’-Day held in Canada, he carried out the inauguration of Yewa People Development Council of Ipokia Local Government chapter held on December 4, 2022 led by the paramount ruler of Yewa land Kabiyesi Kehinde Olugbenle with other Obas and the Chairman of Yewa People Development Council, Prof. Rahman Bello and other members representing different towns under Ipokia Local Government. Attached herewith are pictures of the event held in Canada and the video clips with pictures from the inauguration of YPDC, as Annexure PAA-5

“By this letter, we wish to warn (with courteous regards) Olu of Ilaro and Paramount ruler of Yewaland, all other Kabiyesis, Obas, Chiefs including persons, groups, bodies or associations that it is contemptuous, and a criminal offence to accord respect to, or recognize or address Yisa Olusola Olaniyan as Onipokia of Ipokia, or address him as such in any way or manner either directly or by implications.