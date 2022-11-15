Ogun governor presents 2023 budget on Thursday

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, will on Thursday, present the 2023 proposed budget of his administration to the State House of Assembly.

This was made known in a letter read by the Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, during the plenary of the House, on Tuesday, in Abeokuta.

The governor in the letter noted that the budget presentation will be the fourth by his administration since it came to power in 2019.

Abiodun appreciated members of the Assembly for their cooperation towards his government in the past years while noting that the budget presentation was in consonance with Section 121 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, (as amended).

Oluomo urged the people of the state to join at the budget presentation on Thursday by 10:00 am.

The speaker implored all invited stakeholders, guests and other Government functionaries to be seated by 9.30 am prompt.

