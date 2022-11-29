Ogun Government compensates victims of petrol tanker explosion

Ogun State Government has given financial compensation to the people who lost their properties to the petrol tanker explosion which occurred recently at Olambe street, Matogun in the Ifo Local Government Area of the state.

Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Hon. (Mrs) Oluwafemi Ilori Oduntan while presenting cash to the victims at Olambe, Matogun area of the state assured the people that the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun would not relent to give succour to the yearnings of the residents of the State.

The commissioner urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the assistance and restated the state government’s commitment to ensuring the well-being of the citizens while delivering on his electioneering promises.

“Our task today is to give financial assistance to people whose properties were affected by the inferno. We, therefore, enjoin you to make judicious use of the money”Hon. Ilori stated.

Earlier in her speech, Chairman, Ifo Local Government Area, Mrs Kikelomo Delano appreciated the Governor for his quick response and charged the people to reciprocate by paying their taxes and rates regularly.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr Lateef Benson charged the people to be safety conscious at all times in order to avert such occurrences in future

Director, Ogun State Emergency Management Agency, Mr Olawale Shonde stated that the agency would not relent to respond to the needs of the people, particularly in the area of emergency management.

Two of the beneficiaries in their separate remarks, pastor Adeola Julius and Mr Akinwale Ogunlana appreciated the Governor for his kindness and appealed for the reconstruction of the road that lead to the community in order to ease human and vehicular movement.

