Ogun gov commended as flight operations set to commence at Gateway International Airport

The Ogun State Local Government Special Advisers’ Forum has commended Governor Dapo Abiodun for his investment in Gateway International Airport, which is set to begin operations on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, in Iperu.

The forum made the statement in Abeokuta, highlighting the economic, employment, and developmental benefits of the project to the state and its people.

In a statement signed by the Forum’s Chairman, Comrade Otubanjo Ayodele Olalekan, the group said the airport’s commencement will support the state’s economy and create job opportunities for residents.

He praised the governor’s consistent efforts in making the airport project a reality, stating that the state had been repositioned for greater development.

“Indeed, the Forum really appreciates Governor Dapo Abiodun for transforming the state into one of Nigeria’s best state, in fact, your leadership has yielded remarkable progress, particularly with the upcoming international airport in Iperu, slated to commence operations on Tuesday, October, 7th, 2025,” Olalekan said.

Olalekan also noted that the governor’s recent move to engage investors from China would benefit other key projects like the Olokola Seaport and further strengthen the state’s economy.

He said, “It is a thing of joy to see Governor Abiodun running the affairs of the state without being vindictive. All these projects will boost productivity, create over 20,000 jobs for the teeming youths and drive economic growth.

“This is quite evident in the decision of the governor to complete many abandoned projects of the immediate-past government, despite stiff opposition to Abiodun’s emergence as the governor of the state.”

He described the Abiodun-led administration as one that has brought real progress to Ogun State, adding that members of the Forum are proud to be part of the present government’s story.

“We are excited about the bold steps taken by Governor Abiodun to kick-start the long-abandoned multibillion naira agro-cargo airport project.

It’s a project with huge potential to redefine positively the socio-economic dynamics of the state. It will create jobs, open up the state for more investment, increase revenue generation for the state, boosts the agricultural sector and ultimately enhance the economic prosperity of the residents of the state.

“We are grateful for your dedications and visions, you have done more than enough as the governor of the state, your name is etched in gold in the annals of the state’s history, and we are thrilled to be part of this success story. We are happy to affiliate with you and express our utmost pride in your achievements,” Comrade Olalekan said.

