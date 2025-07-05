Ogun: Gov Abiodun lauded for completion of abandoned road projects

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has lauded the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, for completing abandoned road projects and approving the reconstruction of more roads across the state.

The student body also commended the governor for approving the procurement of ultra-modern security gadgets to strengthen the state’s security architecture and safeguard infrastructure.

Governor Abiodun had announced the approval of the road reconstruction projects during the weekly council meeting.

The newly approved roads include the 5.4 km Ogbeere–Orita Mobi Junction Road in Ijebu East Local Government, the 3.2 km Erinlu–Imosan Road in Odogbolu Local Government, and the 2.0 km Imodi–Imosan Road, also in Odogbolu Local Government.

NANS, in a statement issued by the Chairman of the Ogun Joint Campus Committee, Gabriel Abiola Francis, over the weekend in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, described the governor’s approvals as a giant stride in the administration’s drive for infrastructural development.

He noted that the newly approved roads, along with 11 others previously approved for rehabilitation across the three senatorial districts, would enhance intra-state transportation of commuters and farm produce.

Francis pointed out that the Abiodun-led administration has embarked on massive road construction and reconstruction since its inception, adding that Ogun State has witnessed significant infrastructural transformation under the governor’s leadership.

While further commending the governor for recording unprecedented achievements across all sectors of the economy—particularly in education—the NANS chairman urged him not to rest on his laurels, but to continue working to make Ogun State even better.

He specifically applauded Governor Abiodun for ensuring the continuation and completion of road projects abandoned by the previous administration.

Francis, however, appealed to the governor—whom he referred to as “Mr Road”—to also consider rehabilitating roads leading to some tertiary institutions. He reminded the governor of his promise to construct the road leading to Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta.

The NANS chairman further declared that students in the state would continue to rally support for the governor in his administration’s efforts to elevate Ogun State to an enviable height of socioeconomic development.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE