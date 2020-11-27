Ogun gets five additional railway stations, says NRC Chairman

The chairman of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Mr Ibrahim Musa, on Thursday, revealed that five additional rail stations have been approved along the Ogun State corridor in the ongoing Federal Government Lagos-Abeokuta-Ibadan railway modernisation project.

Musa said the new rail stations would augment the existing stations, which would herald economic development to the State when completed.

He made this known while speaking with pressmen in Abeokuta, during the monthly inspection tour of the project, saying the stations would be situated in Ijoko, Itori, Obada, Osiele and Odeda town.

He said the approved stations would further complement the five existing ones which include; Agbado, Kajola, Papalanto, Laderin, and Olodo bequeathed to the State, would have a developmental impact on host communities and the entire state.

“The request of Ogun State Government for additional rail stations has been considered while hoping that it would have a positive economic and developmental bearing on the citizens and passengers alike,” Musa stated.

He assured that commercial activities from Lagos to Ibadan would commence from December 1, 2020, with trains having a stopover in Laderin-Abeokuta Train station.

He noted that the rail operations would drastically reduce the incessant traffic gridlock currently experienced on Lagos-Sagamu-Ibadan expressway, as trains would be involved in both human and goods carriage.

In his remarks, the State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Gbenga Dairo expressed satisfaction on the level and standard of the job done, adding that the state government planned to create new cities along the corridor and develop the existing communities with a view to maximising the economic benefits embedded in the rail projects, not undermining security along the corridors to protect lives and property.

