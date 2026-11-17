Ogun State deputy governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, has performed the groundbreaking for the proposed ₦2 billion Ayetoro Arcade and Civic Centre, assuring residents that the project would be completed before the next Ayetoro-Yewa Day celebration in 2027.

The ceremony took place on Saturday, as part of activities marking the 36th edition of the annual celebration.

Salako-Oyedele described the project as a significant investment in the cultural, social and economic development of the town.

She reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to completing the facility in time for inauguration during the next edition of the festival.

She also urged residents to reciprocate the government’s developmental efforts by sustaining their support for the federal and state governments.

The deputy governor accepted the chieftaincy title of Yeye Mayetoro of Ayetoro, conferred on her by the Alaye of Ayetoro, Oba Abdulazeez Ishola Adelakun Akinola II, in recognition of her relationship with and contributions to the community.

Speaking at the event, Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Isiaq Adekunle Salako, commended the ongoing transformation of Ayetoro and other communities in Yewa North.

He described his appointment as a minister as a significant political milestone for the area, recalling that the last time Yewa North produced a minister was in 1979, during the administration of Chief Mrs. Ebun Oyagbola.

The minister attributed the visible infrastructural development in the area to the commitment of the present administration and urged residents to sustain their support for the governments.

In his message, chairman of Yewa North Local Government Area, Dr. Olusola Akinbode, pledged to complement the developmental efforts of the federal and state governments.

He highlighted the ongoing infrastructural projects in the council, particularly the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) project on Ayetoro-Ilaro road, Joga, describing it as a major healthcare investment that would improve access to quality medical services for residents and neighbouring communities.

Earlier, chairman of the central organising committee, Kunle Amosun, highlighted several projects, including the Ayetoro Divisional Police Station, Oke-Ola Ayetoro road, solar-powered streetlights in Joga-Ayetoro, Kessan road and Ayetoro market projects, among others

He called on Ayetoro indigenes at home and in the diaspora to contribute their resources, ideas and expertise towards community development.