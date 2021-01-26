Ogun demolishes 3-storey distressed building

Ogun State Government said it has pulled down a three-storey building, Olujimi Electronic Mall at Totoro, Abeokuta, razed by fire last September as a result of power surge, to forestall loss of lives and property in the area.

Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mr Tunji Odunlami, a town planner, explained that the step became necessary based on the structural integrity test conducted to ascertain the condition of the building.

He said “As a responsible government, due diligence was done to determine whether the owner of the building can rebuild it. So we deployed material testing laboratory there and conducted a structural integrity test of the building to determine the structural state, but the result showed that the building was not safe for use.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Been Forced To Pay About N50m Ransom, Ibarapa Community Cries Out

INDIGENES of Igangan community in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State, on Sunday, recounted how they had been forced to pay about N50 million in ransom for wanton cases of kidnapping in the area. Beyond being victims of kidnapping, the residents of Ibarapa communities also recounted regular experience…

Insecurity In South-West: OPC Issues Warning, Backs Akeredolu, Igboho

Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) on Sunday threw its support for the Ondo State governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), pledging to assist him in enforcing the deadline issued to herdsmen to vacate forest reserves in the state, just as it cautioned the presidency and the Arewa Consultative Forum…

MONDAYLINES: Fulani In Yoruba Forest

Even if you feed on tortoise’s head, you should weep reading this young man’s tribute to his dad who was recently murdered by Fulani herdsmen on his farm: “I remember one of our last conversations, I told you I had lost every hope in Nigeria and how I don’t see it becoming better in another 50-100 years…

EDITORIAL: Akeredolu’s Quit Notice And Buhari’s Govt Defence Of Killer Herders

IF there was any doubt left in the minds of Nigerians that the Muhammadu Buhari administration places more premium on the lives of Fulani herdsmen than any other lives in the country, such an illusion was violently shattered last week. First, in an unprecedented, crude and criminal assault on the sensibilities…

Threats Of Reprisal Attack Against South-West: ACF, Miyetti Allah Are Jokers ― Gani Adams

Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, on Sunday, reacted to the threats to attack the South-West in a reprisal mission by the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), describing the two northern groups as jokers…

PDP Expresses Concern Over Multiple Disasters Affecting States

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lamented the spate of disasters across the states of the federation in the recent time, saying that it calls for the concern of all. In a statement issued in Abuja, on Sunday, by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary, the party said it was pained particularly over the recent devastating fire disaster at the Sokoto Central…