The Ogun state I area command has intercepted in one-month contraband worth N380million

This was disclosed on the official X account of the command @CustomsNG on Sunday, 12th, May 2024, in a press statement.

The statement:

The Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun I Area Command, has recorded a milestone with the interception of contraband worth N380 million in one month.

Addressing newsmen at his maiden briefing on Thursday, 9 May 2024, the Customs Area Controller (CAC), Comptroller James Ojo, said the achievement was recorded within 23 days of his assumption of office.

“Since I took over the leadership of the Command on 16 April 2024, we have hit the ground running and to the glory of God, it is with pleasure that we announce to you our anti-smuggling exploits and other achievements recorded.”

“So far, the seizures under review include 90 sacks & 1,309 parcels of Cannabis Sativa, 1,596 pieces of foreign used tyres, 2,922 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 32 bales of used clothes, 1,603 cartons of frozen poultry products, and 22,600 litres of Premium Motor Spirit among others”.

He Stated. The CAC further explained that the cumulative Duty Paid Value (DPV) of the seized items amounts to N380,370,911.00, adding that the intelligence-driven interception took place at different locations within Ogun State with the strategic efforts of the intelligence Network.

He urged stakeholders to remain compliant and assured of the Command’s maximum cooperation. “Let me use this medium to encourage our compliant traders to remain steadfast and be assured of our maximum cooperation.

Our doors are wide open for consultation and required support”. He stated.

The CAC warned economic saboteurs to avoid smuggling activities and embrace legitimate trade. “Anyone caught in the act will be made to face the wrath of the law”

Comptroller Ojo appreciated the Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi and his management for their support, which has helped motivate gallant officers in executing their duties as well as critical stakeholders in playing their part.