Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, has mediated in the crisis between farmers/herders in Yewa North and Imeko-Afon local government areas of the state, towards finding a lasting solution, as well as promoting peaceful coexistence among concerned parties.

Alamutu, who led the peace meeting held at Comprehensive High School, Ayetoro, noted that no nation could thrive in an atmosphere bedeviled with rancour, adding that the conflict must be resolved to engender productive farming season, saying a resolution committee comprising all stakeholders will soon be put in place by traditional rulers in the affected areas.

He appreciated the security measures put in place by Governor Dapo Abiodun through donation of 25 Hilux patrol vehicles and surveillance drones, among other security gadgets.

Alamutu, in a release signed by the Zonal Information Officer, Yewa North Local Government Area of the state, Lateef Akintunde called on government at all levels to further create an enabling farming environment for all stakeholders in the agriculture sector to achieve the set goal of making Yewa/Ogun as one of the food baskets of the nation.

In his remarks, chairman, Ayetoro North Local Government, Gabriel Ogunyomi, appreciated the police commissioner for the peace initiative, informing that crop farmers and herders had taken some measures towards finding a lasting solution to the lingering crisis.

In their separate remarks, representatives of stakeholders at the meeting included the member representing Imeko-Afon Local Government in the state House of Assembly, Honourable Jemili Akingbade; the Onimeko of Imeko, Oba Benjamin Ebenezer; the Obaladi of Afon, Oba Rasheed Babade, as well as representative of the Seriki Fulani, Ayetoro, Mallam Kabiru, said the meeting became imperative to enable a conflict resolution mechanism to resolve the perennial farmers/herders conflicts in the areas that had led to loss of lives and property.

Earlier, the Area Commander in Ayetoro, Lawrence Iwodi, thanked the police commissioner and stakeholders for their proactive measures in resolving conflicts among the farmers and herders, expressing hope that the effort will yield positive result.

