Ogun community under attack by land grabbers, firm petitions IGP

The Chairman of Dardolips Information Global Technology, a public relations agency, Mr. Damilare Abioro, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, over the rising cases of suspected land grabbers in Yewa axis of Ogun State.

According to the firm, the area, especially in Idamo, Idopetu Gboje, Ijofin areas of Agosasa Community and its envions, are witnessing the various forms of attacks from the land grabbers turned hoodlums on a daily basis.

Abioro, in a letter dated 7th of May, 2025, which was addressed to the Police IG, Kayode Egbetokun, described the ugly development as alarming and worrisome.

He explained that the illegal activity is being fueled by the complicity of some police officers who are providing undue advantage to the suspected land grabbers, posing threats to the peaceful co-existence in the area.

Abioro, however, warned that failure to address the ugly trend may allow the alleged land grabbers to continue to disrupt the peace of the community.

The letter reads in part: “I Abioro Athande Damilare, a native son and a stakeholder in Agosasa and Ipokia Local Government, Ogun State writes this letter to the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun to please place a close attention to the new area Command, Idiroko Area Command.

“The Command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in the community should support the peace of the community and not allow the land grabbers in the community to terrorize the people in the community.”

