Ogun community trains youths on agric development

A community-based association in Ogun State, Remo Youth Association, has sponsored and trained youths across three local government areas in Remo region on agricultural development project.

The training, which was done to promote youth development and empowerment, was focused on poultry farming.

According to the chairman of the association, Gbenga Odumosu, the “Remo Youth Association, in partnership with Animal Care Service Konsult, sponsored members of the association on agricultural development programme with special focus on poultry farming at Filamat Training Institute, Ogere-Remo, Ogun State.

“The quest for youth development propelled us into partnering with some progressive forces in the society to make the vision and mission of the association a reality.

“How long will youths fold their arms and wait on government and leaders in anticipation of youth development and empowerment programmes? Youths themselves must take the bull by the horns.

“Remo Youth Association always sets the pace on youth emancipation and we will continue to do more as youth development and empowerment is a priority to the association.

“It is a thing of joy, seeing youths of Remoland and Ogun State as a whole excelling in different fields of human endeavour.

“This is a major way of curbing security threats in our communities.”