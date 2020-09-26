Ogun community asks govt to ratify oba-elect, fill vacant ‘Onitele’ stool

Residents of Itele-Ota community in Ado Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State have asked the state government to ratify the selection of Prince Ademola Eletu Odibo Asorota as the new Onitele of Itele.

The residents, led by their leaders, stormed the governor’s office to press demands for the appointment and installation of Asorota, about fifteen years after the demise of the former Onitele, Oba Jimoh Arowolo.

Some of the residents carried placards bearing various inscriptions including “Itele People are peace-loving”, No Ademola, No King”, “A town without a king is a ghost town” “Itele People deserve a king”, “Please, approve our king as nominated by all the kingmakers and family.”

One of the ‘baales’ who led the protesters, Oluyemi Onifade said that Asorota was elected by kingmakers in the community but his coronation is being delayed by the reluctance of the government to ratify his election, appoint and install him.

Onifade noted that “Ademola Asorota is an indigene of Itele from Iliwo in Itele. He is never an outsider. He is never an outcast. What we are asking the government to do is to hasten the process, already the process is ongoing. But please let us fasten the process so that we can have an Oba in Itele.

“So that we can stop all this nonsense because it has drawn the town backwards to the extent that no meaningful development is taking place in ‘Itele’. We don’t want chaos, we don’t want a crisis in ‘Itele.'”

Speaking on behalf of the government, the Director of Chieftaincy Affairs at the State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Adesoji Adewuyi assured the residents of the government’s resolve to avert a crisis in the community, however, adding that the selection process is currently stalled by court litigation.

He also said the decision of the government on the selection process rests on the legal advice of the ministry of justice where the case has been sent to.

